Fuel prices in Malta still among highest in Europe - PN

Fuel prices in Malta are still among the highest in Europe, Shadow Energy Minister Marthese Portelli said this morning.

In a statement, she said this was the impact of the corruption which had overtaken the government and a result of which the Maltese and Gozitans were suffering.

The price of diesel in Malta, she said, was higher than the European average and the sixth highest from among the 28 EU countries. The price in Malta was €1.16 per litre when the price in other countries, including Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania was €1 per litre.

Petrol in Malta was 20c higher per litre than Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

This, Dr Portelli said, was leading to an increase in poverty.

 

 

