Franciscan fathers to calculate, reduce carbon footprint
The Franciscan province in Malta is to professionally calculate its carbon footprint with a view to reducing it.
The exercise will be carried out following a proposal by the Peace Lab.
A technical team has been engaged to calculate the carbon footprint of the province in Malta, including all its fraternities, convents and pastoral operations.
The team is expected to complete its work early next year.
The province will then seek to reduce its CF by a stated amount and by a given date, through a clear long-term strategy.
"This will not only enable us to fulfil our moral obligations towards God’s creation, but also lead by example and contribute in a meaningful way towards Malta’s international obligations on Climate Change," the province said said.
"Turning words into action, is the only way forward, under the guidance of Pope Francis, who carries the name of our patron," the province added.
