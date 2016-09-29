Council to oppose application to sanction prayer room in Buġibba

The new prayer room would take the place of a shop in Buġibba. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The St Paul’s Bay Council shall be objecting to a planning application for the change of use and sanctioning of a prayer place in Triq il-Mazzola, Buġibba.

The council’s decision, taken during a meeting yesterday, follows several other objections including by an anti-Muslim hate group - Soldiers of Odin.

Mayor Graziella Galea said in a post on Facebook this morning that the council unanimously agreed to oppose the sanctioning following a meeting that was attended by a substantial number of residents.

She said the chosen site was inadequate for the activity; the proposed change of use would hinder and reduce public order and cause inconvenience and it would also increase the problem of lack of parking in the area.

Ms Galea pointed out that there were already several complaints from residents who claimed that footpaths were being blocked, creating a hazard.

During the meeting, reference was also made to the fact that the place had been operating illegally, affecting residents and passers-by.

“Illegal activities such as this should not be allowed, particularly in tourist areas, for several obvious reasons. Besides that, similar illegal activities reduce the value of property in the area.