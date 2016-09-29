Bird migration festival at new Buskett farmhouse

BirdLife Malta’s migration festival will be held on Saturday at the new Tal-Bosk Farmhouse in Buskett, which will be opening its doors to the public from this weekend.

This is one of three scheduled farmhouses in Buskett, built by the Knights of Malta, which were restored to their former glory with the help of EU funds.

Two of these government-owned properties were last year handed over to FKNK and BirdLife Malta to be used for scientific research about birds. The properties are scheduled by MEPA as Grade 1-listed buildings.

BirdLife was given possession of Tal-Bosk Farmhouse to be used as a centre for the rehabilitation of shot and injured birds. The site is managed through a collaboration between BirdLife Malta and the Environment Ministry.

The Migration Festival is held at the peak of the raptor migration over Malta and is being organised over three consecutive Saturdays. The last event will be held on October 8 at Għadira.

This Saturday’s event at Buskett will be held between 3pm and 6pm where the magic of migration will be celebrated with the launch of a Maltese Nature Photo Exhibit which will be a permanent feature of the farmhouse.

The selected photos have all been taken by local Maltese photographers and will

be changed seasonally to celebrate the wildlife of Malta and Gozo. During Saturday’s event, there will also be a presentation about birdwatching and migration in Malta together with other family activities and a guided birdwatching walk through Buskett to try to spot raptors coming in to roost for the night.

To book to attend this weekend’s event at Tal-Bosk, an e-mail should be sent to [email protected].

From the following weekend the Tal-Bosk Farmhouse will be open to the public every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to noon.

The Tal-Bosk Farmhouse can be accessed by a path up through the woodland or from the road between Buskett and Siġġiewi.