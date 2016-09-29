90% of turtle eggs hatched successfully

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Some 90 per cent of the turtle eggs which were laid on August 1 hatched successfully earlier this week, officials from Nature Trust and the Environment Authority established this afternoon.

The officials dug up the nest in Golden Bay today and concluded that this had been a successful hatch.

They tallied the number of turtles that came out of the nest with the cracked shells.

Sixty-six turtles hatched early on Tuesday and fewer than 10 unhatched eggs were found today.

Vince Attard, president of Nature Trust said the bad weather would have made it unlikely that any more eggs would have hatched as the rain made the sand too heavy.

Videos above and below by Mark Zammit Cordina.