The Archbishop’s latest ominous admonitions are laudable. His pompous interventions add some spice to our otherwise drab political scene.

However, he would be slightly more credible if he addressed the structures of the Maltese Church he himself shepherds so that it may also be transparent, well governed and just. Can he, for example, explain to the public the two-tiered division among the ranks of the Maltese clergy? The premier division priests, often enjoying sumptuous salaries, are well seen and pampered but the lower clerical caste including some of the over-burdened parish priests and their assistants barely get any real support, not even when tragedy hits near.

If the Archbishop wants to be incisive he must learn that charity begins at home, meditating Luke 6, 41-42.