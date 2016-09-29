Ambitious master plan
In his article, ‘For a Better Valletta’ (September 13) Angelo Xuereb announced a series of public discussions to follow up on his 10-year master plan for Valletta.
It is high time that a wide ranging discussion on the current state of the capital city and its future takes place with the Valletta residents and key stakeholders.
Xuereb’s plans are ambitious and worth implementing – especially further pedestrianisation, five-star hotels and better parking facilities within Valletta and its periphery.
It would be a pity if the authorities ignore Xuereb’s ambitious master plan.
