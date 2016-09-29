Adverts in the media

Almost daily on Radio Malta, one can listen to a recorded advert by EM CARE during which a lady’s voice is relating an event (in a very sotto voce way), typical of what happens in a Maltese household: “All the family is sitting at table and enjoying lunch at your mother’s; you return home leaving your mother on her own with the possibility that she can fall or a thief or thieves might break in, and you are not there etc. etc.”

I find this advert rather alarming to those people, who although of an advanced age, can still manage to live on their own. Only a few days ago I was talking to a 90-year-old lady, who told me that when she heard this advert, she felt shivers down her spine.

My opinion is that maybe with this advert, EM CARE are reaching their goal and getting more clients, but I feel that one should be very careful that this is not being done to the detriment of those who are vulnerable.