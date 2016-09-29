Inter coach De Boer stresses importance of Sparta clash

Inter coach Frank De Boer has stressed the importance of his side’s trip to Sparta Prague in Group K of the UEFA Europa League today.

Despite their promising domestic form this season, Inter go into the game with their challenge hanging in the balance after a shock opening loss to Hapoel Be’er Sheva earlier this month.

The same can be said for the Czech side, beaten in their first group game by Southampton, and who axed coach Zdenek Scasny earlier this week.

De Boer said: “Clearly we want to win this cup. We are talking about a different competition to Serie A, but we certainly always want to win.

“Both Inter and Sparta Prague have zero points, so it will certainly be an important result for both sides. We want to go forward in this tournament and that makes this a crucial match.”

Also in Group K, Hapoel Be’er Sheva bid to build on their stunning win at the San Siro when they face Southampton in Israel.

Manchester United are another side with much to prove in the competition as they face Ukrainians Zorya Lukhansk in Group A.

United were beaten in their opening game by Feyenoord and boss Jose Mourinho is in two minds about restoring Wayne Rooney to his starting line-up.

The United boss said: “Wayne Rooney is selected (but) I didn’t decide yet if I start with him.”

Meanwhile, Feyenoord bid to maintain their 100 per cent start in the group as they travel to Istanbul to take on Fenerbahce.

Group G leaders Ajax look to build on their early advantage and make it seven straight wins in all competitions as they face Standard Liege in Amsterdam.

Other sides putting their perfect records on the line include Olympiakos and Apoel, who clash in Group B, and Austria Vienna who take on Viktoria Plzen in Group E while Sassuolo face Genk in Group F.

Today’s matches

Group A

21.05: Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord; Man. United vs Zorya.

Group B

17.00: FC Astana vs Young Boys.

21.05: Olympiakos vs Apoel Nicosia.

Group C

17.00: FK Qabala vs Mainz.

21.05 Saint-Etienne vs Anderlecht.

Group D

21.05: Dundalk vs Maccabi Tel Aviv; Zenit St Petersburg vs AZ Alkmaar.

Group E

21.05: Austria Vienna vs Viktoria Plzen; Roma vs Astra Giurgiu.

Group F

21.05: Athletic Bilbao vs Rapid Vienna; Genk vs Sassuolo.

Group G

19.00: Ajax vs Standard Liege; Celta Vigo vs Panathinaikos.

Group H

19.00 Gent vs Konyaspor; Shakhtar Donetsk vs Braga.

Group I

19.00 FC Krasnodar vs Nice; Schalke vs Salzburg.

Group J

19.00 Fiorentina vs Qarabag; Slovan Liberec vs PAOK.

Group K

19.00 Hapoel Beer Sheva vs Southampton; Sparta Prague vs Inter.

Group L

19.00 FC Zurich vs Osmanlispor; Steaua Bucharest vs Villarreal.