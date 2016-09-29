New CEO for AX Holdings

Michael Warrington has been appointed the new CEO of AX Holdings, the group announced today.

Mr Warrington has been working with the AX Group for over 16 years and has worked closely with chairman and now former CEO Angelo Xuereb. He will assume the post from Saturday.

Due to the company’s rapid expansion, Mr Xuereb decided to separate his two previous roles as chairman and CEO of the group.

Mr Warrington is a certified public accountant and a fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants, as well as an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the UK. He holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services from the University of Malta. He is also a director of AX Investments plc and of Forthnet SA and has held various board positions with private companies and public listed entities.

“Throughout his career Michael has amply proved his leadership skills and gained an impressive track record in his respective working field. We are confident this appointment will continue to deliver the strategic direction to the whole group in realising the desired corporate objectives and goals,” Mr Xuereb said.