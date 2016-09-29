A laugh a minute in Unifaun's new play

What happens when two conscientious policemen are tasked with informing an elderly couple that their daughter has died in a traffic accident on Christmas Eve?

What happens when they discover the elderly couple suffers from a heart condition?

They lie. But what happens when they are caught out lying? What happens when added to this is a vicious vigilante taking the law in her hands to beat up suspected paedophiles? And why a chihuahua dog running on set?

Unifaun’s hilarious upcoming comedy Il-Giddieb Għomru Qasir will shortly be staged at University of Malta's Sir Temi Zammit Hall.

The play is penned by notorious Scottish playwright Anthony Neilson (author of Stitching), who took time off from his "experiential" theatre writing to pen a farce that promises to be a laugh a minute. The play is translated to Maltese by Simone Spiteri.

Unifain artistic director Adrian Buckle has this time ditched his company's repertoire of controversial and straight-out drama to produce a comedy.

“I love to see people laughing. The sound of people's laughter can be indeed addictive. And if Anthony Neilson can write a good farce, why shouldn't we produce it? Now that we are rehearsing it, we're realising it plays out even funnier than it reads.”

The play is directed by Chris Gatt and features some of Malta's finest comic talent in Sander Agius, Daniel Chircop, Snits, Michael Tabone, Marylu Coppini, Magda van Kuilenburg and Julie Pomorski.

The play will be staged on October 7, 9, 14, 15, and 16.

Tickets can be booked on www.ticketline.com.mt or at Embassy Cinemas, Valletta. For more information call 7905 6558.