Two plays tackling dementia this weekend

Il-Masġar tal-Allat Siekta tackles Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

This year’s Science in the City focuses on the brain and, as part of its programme, two plays are being presented to the public on the theme of dementia.

Dementia affects 1.5 per cent of the Maltese population, a figure set to triple by 2050. This cruel disease has no cure but there is some evidence to suggest that some medication, as well as mental stimulation and involvement, could slow down the deterioration process.

Charlotte Grech in I Am Still Here.

I Am Still Here is a one-woman show starring Charlotte Grech which sets out to remind us that anyone afflicted with dementia has come through a journey, lived a life full of exciting, joyful and painful moments, developed relationships and experienced billions of thoughts and emotions that have shaped who the person is. That person is still there underneath the struggling, forgetful exterior. The play also brings to the fore the role of carers, often the invisible protagonists, whose life changes dramatically when having to look after someone with dementia.

The piece is devised and directed by Pierre Stafrace, while Kenneth Scicluna provides footage and projections which form an integral part of the set.

Il-Masġar tal-Allat Siekta (The Forest of Silent Gods) is a socio-cultural and educational representation of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia which afflicts thousands of Maltese individuals.

The project centres on a family of three grappling with the diagnosis and aftermath of Alzheimer’s disease. It is based on author Charles Scerri’s experiences with individuals who suffer from dementia, as well as on the daily struggles of their caregivers.

The various stages of disease progression starting with diagnosis, denial, anger and, finally, acceptance are key components of the various monologues constituting the play, which, furthermore, reflects society’s stigma against mental illness.

A brief discussion on the subject will follow the performance in order to further explain what needs to be done if symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease are noticed.

■ Both performances are taking place at the theatre of St James Cavalier in Valletta. Tickets can be bought directly from the theatre or on www.kreattivita.org (entrance to Il-Masġar tal-Allat Siekta is free, but tickets still need to be obtained). For more information, call 2122 3200.

I Am Still Here will be held in English tomorrow at 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm. The play is suitable for those aged eight and over.

Il-Masġar tal-Allat Siekta is being staged in Maltese on Sunday at 8pm. The play is suitable for those aged 16 and over. This project is supported by the Malta Dementia Society, HSBC (Swatar) and the University of Malta.