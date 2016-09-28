Russia dismisses MH17 findings as false, politically-motivated

In a strongly-worded statement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Dutch-led investigation's findings were biased and politically-motivated.
"To arbitrarily designate a guilty party and dream up the desired results has become the norm for our Western colleagues," said Zakharova.
"The investigation to this day continues to ignore incontestable evidence from the Russian side despite the fact that Russia is practically the only one sending reliable information to them."
Russia has long denied any involvement in the episode.
Zakharova complained that the Russian government had been prevented from playing a full role in investigators' work and alleged that the Ukrainian government had been able to influence the inquiry using fabricated evidence.
Zakharova said she hoped new radar data presented by the Russian military would prompt the prosecutors to revise their findings.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.