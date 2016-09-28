Philately exhibition in Gozo
A new philately exhibition is currently underway at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria.
Set up by the Gozo Philatelic Society, the exhibition hosts a selection of items from the renowned Juncker Melitensia collection recently donated to the society.
The exhibits should also be of interest to non-philatelists as they contain historical artefacts, such as numerous original 19th-century letters sent from Malta using Great Britain stamps dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria, together with further loose stamps clearly showing the A25 (both types) or M postmarks used to identify Malta.
■ The exhibition will remain open until mid-October at level -1 of Il-Ħaġar Museum, in St George Square, Victoria. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm every day and entrance is free.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.