Philately exhibition in Gozo

A new philately exhibition is currently underway at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Victoria.

Set up by the Gozo Philatelic Society, the exhibition hosts a selection of items from the renowned Juncker Melitensia collection recently donated to the society.

The exhibits should also be of interest to non-philatelists as they contain historical artefacts, such as numerous original 19th-century letters sent from Malta using Great Britain stamps dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria, together with further loose stamps clearly showing the A25 (both types) or M postmarks used to identify Malta.

■ The exhibition will remain open until mid-October at level -1 of Il-Ħaġar Museum, in St George Square, Victoria. The museum is open from 9am to 5pm every day and entrance is free.