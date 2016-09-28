Fragmenta event returns this Sunday

A piece of the supporting artwork for Untitled (Ix-Xemx) taking place this Sunday.

Due to inclement weather last week, the next site and time-specific piece within the Fragmenta platform, Untitled (Ix-Xemx), is taking place this Sunday in Marsascala.

The installation by Malta-based artist Sandra Banthorpe is scheduled to happen at the moment the work’s protagonist, the setting sun, makes its dramatic daily exit. As a visually poetic reminder of the inevitable, it also prompts one to remember that one cannot take everything for granted. Things are often not what they first appear to be.

Fragmenta’s works are curated by Bettina Hutschek and take place in different locations or settings in and around Malta and last a maximum of 24 hours.

■ Untitled (Ix-Xemx) is taking place at St Thomas Bay in Marsascala on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Entrance is free. Updates on the event may be obtained through the Facebook event page. Fragmenta is supported by Valletta 2018 – European Capital of Culture.