Farce by renowned Scottish playwright in Maltese

Unifaun’s Il-Giddieb Għomru Qasir features top Maltese comedians including (from left) Sander Agius, Daniel Chircop, Michael Tabone and Marylu Coppini.

Il-Giddieb Għomru Qasir is the Maltese version of Anthony Neilson’s black comedy The Lying Kind, being staged by Unifaun Theatre next month.

On being tasked to inform an elderly couple of the death of their daughter on Christmas Eve, two conscientious policemen decide to lie once they find out that the couple in question suffers from a heart condition.

The farce develops as their untruth is discovered, with a vicious vigilante taking the law into her own hands to beat up suspected paedophiles and an endless chain of misunderstandings involving, among others, a Chihuahua.

Translated by Simone Spiteri, the local production is directed by Chris Gatt and features some of Malta’s finest comedic talent with Sander Agius, Daniel Chircop, Snits, Michael Tabone, Marylu Coppini, Magda van Kuilenburg and Julie Pomorski.

This is a departure from Unifaun’s usual repertoire of controversial theatre with artistic director Adrian Buckle explaining that “the sound of people’s laughter can be indeed addictive. And if Anthony Neilson can write a good farce, why shouldn’t we produce it?”

■ The play is being staged at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, on October 7, 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 8pm. Tickets can be booked on www.ticketline.com.mt or from Embassy Cinemas, Valletta. For more information, call 7905 6558.