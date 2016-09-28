Announcements

Mr ALDO AZZOPARDI and Miss MYRA DUTTON

The marriage took place on September 28, 1966, at St Margaret Mary’s church, Liverpool. Congratulations from Dianna and Godfrey, Paul and Alicia, John and Silke, grandchildren Andrew, Lara and Melvin and great-grandchildren Lexi and Sophie.

Obituary

AGIUS. On September 27, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Hospital, Theresa née Suda, known as Tessie, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her sad loss her devoted husband Frank, her daughter Gina, wife of Paul Calleja, her son Noel and his wife Josette, and Nicolette and her husband Paul Cremona, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brothers Francis, Paul, Emanuel and their respective wives, Tony and many relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, September 29, at 1.30pm for Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta would be greatly appreciated. May God grant her eternal rest.

ASCIAK. On September 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOSEPH, member of the MUSEUM, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his brother Paul, his fellow members of the MUSEUM, Doris, widow of his nephew Manuel, Yvonne, widow of his nephew Paul, great-niece Fiorella and great-nephew Aron, cousins, relatives and friends, especially Carmen, Alfred and Agnes Chircop who looked after him. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, September 29, at 3pm for St Philip parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord grant him eternal rest.

DeBONO. On September 26, at Mater Dei Hospital, MELITA, née Minuti, widow of Frankie, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Miriam and her husband Joseph, Amadeo and his wife Theresa, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Adelina Caruana, her brother Carmelo Minuti and his wife Ginnie, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, September 28, at 1.45pm for Birżebbuġa parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the anniversary of her death. Deeply missed and lovingly remembered by Mariella and Eric, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT – VIOLET. Unfading memories of Nanna Vi, especially today the 10th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Edgar, Joseph, Corinne, Donald and their families. A Mass in her memory will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

BUHAGIAR – CARMEN. Loving and treasured memories of a dear sister and auntie, today the ninth anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sister Tessie and nieces Vanessa and Joanna, family and friends.

CHASE. In loving memory of GEORGE, today the 23rd anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Never forgotten by mum and dad, Ian, Geraldine and Conrad, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and friends.

CILIA LA CORTE – ANTHONY. In loving memory and grateful remembrance on the 10th anniversary of his demise. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Helen, daughter Martine, Duncan, Zachary, family and friends.

PULLICINO – DENISE. Cherished and fond memories of a loving wife and mother. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Raphael, Francesca and Kristina.

PULLICINO. Unforgettable, treasured memories of our dearest DENISE on the 36th anniversary of her passing away.

You are near even if we don’t see you

You are with us even if you are far away

You are in our heart, in our thoughts

In our life always.

Mum, Alex, Austin, Marie, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 39th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Ramon, Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Power cuts

Due to scheduled maintenance works on the electricity grid, there may be power cuts in or in parts of the following areas tomorrow.

Between 6am and 8.30am in Fortunato Mizzi, Karlu Galea, L-Universitas, Ta’ Viani and Tal-Far streets and Adult Training Centre, Agius De Soldanis School areas and President J.F. Kennedy square, Victoria, Gozo.

Between 8am and noon in Torri and Durumblat streets, Mosta.

Between 8am and 8.30pm in San Dwardu, Rgħajja, San Mikiel, San Bastjan, Santa Rosa, Santa Katerina, George Borg Olivier, Santu Rokku, Inguanez, Tal-Virtù, Merħliet and San Vinċenz Ferreri streets and Forok square, Rabat.

Between 8am and noon in Tal-Klerku, Il-Karmnu, San Xmun, Antonio u Maria Cumbo and L-Erbatax ta’ Diċembru 1945 streets, Fgura.

Between 8.30am and 12.30pm in Wenzu Mintoff, Summien and Ġojjin streets and Xagħri area and Orvieto square, Kerċem.

Between 8.30am and 3pm in Locker and Thornton streets, Sliema.

For assistance, contact Enemalta on 8007 2224.