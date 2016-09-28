Anastasia Malkhazova presents solo paintings exhibition in St Julian’s

Melt Down Time, one of the paintings by Anastasia Malkhazova on display at the Cavalieri Art Hotel until October 4.

Melt Down Time is a solo exhibition of paintings by Anastasia Malkhazova currently on display at the Renoir Gallery of the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s.

Born in Moscow in 1987, Malkhazova studied at the Kunstakademie Düsseldorf in the class of Tal R and Rosemarie Trockel. She has held solo exhibitions in Düsseldorf, Berlin and Cologne.

Throughout her work, which consists of paintings, graphics and drawings, Malkhazova often deals with metaphysical elements, exposing thoughts and memories, dreams and associations which she then transforms into paintings and drawings.

By using many different brushwork techniques, she has developed a sensitive and unique style, allowing the viewer to engage in an active manner with her paintings as s/he discovers forms of errors and unpredictable moments.

Malkhazova experiments freely with different techniques of abstraction, expressionism, naturalism, graphics and also adopts a graffiti style.

Her abstract motif also contains form within itself. The artist often imbues her paintings with a very strong composition element, keeping the attention of the viewer while simultaneously intriguing him/her to discover a hidden secret in the works.

Melt Down Time refers to time as a crucial element in art.

■ The exhibition runs until October 4. For more information, write to [email protected].