Minding your language

Mind your language was a popular British sitcom. It was about a motley crew of foreign students trying to learn English. In their efforts to learn, they used inappropriate expressions which led to hilarious situations.

In light of the political landscape, both our President and the Archbishop have underlined the need to mind our language. Both have expressed concern about the inappropriate use of language to belittle others.

This is evident when discussing political sensitivities. Contrary to the sitcom series, this inappropriateness is gradually dragging us once more into the pitfalls of the 1980s, a turbulent time when political division was palpable.

Words are not only sounds caused by air passing through our larynx. Words have powerful meaning. The power of words is tremendous. Language is the articulation of words. Language gives us an edge over other species. Through language, we are able to convey our deepest state of mind, heart and soul.

A few words can suffice to communicate profound human sentiment. Through language, the likes of Shakespeare and Dante expressed their inspirational lines. Through the power of language, nations stood up to be counted.

Through the use of language, we are what we are.

Although language can be constructive and inspiring, language can also be destructive. Similar to a double-edged sword, language can be a medium through which hate, violence, slander and aggressive and acrimonious comments are uttered. Just as one word can be uplifting, another word can condemn one to a living hell. One word can make the whole difference.

Within this context, is our current political language inspired by hate and aggression or it is inspired by the common good? Are our political commentators taking the role of rabble-rousers or of bridge builders seeking consensus?

Sadly some, under the disguise of freedom of speech, choose to slander, to mudsling, to bully, to engineer gossip and to be aggressive. Their commentaries are a disservice to our common good.

Although they might impress the hardcore, we are not amused.

To avoid dealing with the message, some commentators prefer to demoralise and discredit the messenger. Although politics is about policies, some prefer to focus more on which restaurant, beach, supermarket or apartment our politicians go to to eat, swim, shop and sleep.

We do not need social agitators who encourage trash or superficial politics. We need social movers for a better Malta

Some commentators, fromboth sides of the political divide, are rather taking on the role of archeologists, digging to discover the skeletons in the closet.

Little do they acknowledge that life is a journey with unexpected and unwanted pitfalls, which through hindsight we tend to regret with the passage of time. We all come with baggage. We all have our Achilles heel. No one should dare cast the first stone.

While the public should be informed when illegalities are committed or when personal agendas and/or issues conflict with good governance, anything more than this should be revered as personal territory.

Do we envisage what harm is done to children, knowing that their loved ones are being publically humiliated and lynched just because they happen to be in the public eye? Do we care enough to think about what the families of people in the public eye have to endure? Do we notice the strain on their relationships?

Unfortunately, if we are not going to respect this fine demarcation, many citizens who have the potential to serve our country will be put off. This will lead to a political vacuum, which will be only filled with personalities not fit for purpose. This will further alienate citizens, particular the young generation, which is fast losing its trust in politicians. Thus we will be shooting ourselves in the foot.

So before election fever sets in, we need to save the current and future political class. All political parties should come together and agree to a strict adherence to a code of ethics.

The Electoral Commission should be asked to religiously regulate and monitor the code’s implementation. It should be made clear to all that zero tolerance is to be applied regarding personal mudslinging or exposing purely personal affairs of deputies, candidates and others just to attain political mileage. The political parties should also be asked to dissociate themselves from any aggressive, cynical or rabble-rousing commentators.

We do not need social agitators who encourage trash or superficial politics. We need social movers for a better Malta. We need to talk about core issues and not about personal stories.

I might sound politically naïve but I entered politics not to be more of the same. I want to be the change I want to see.

Fortunately, I am not alone. Many colleagues from across the political spectrum eagerly want to raise the political bar.

Let us recall that after all is said and done, we remain brethren in this great nation.

Let then our language be inspired not by words of hate and division but moved by a language of peace and unity.

The choice is ours to make every day.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist Party candidate on the ninth and tenth districts and deputy mayor of St. Julian’s.