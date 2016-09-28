Playboy features woman wearing a hijab for the first time

Playboy has featured a woman wearing a hijab for the first time.

The magazine's October issue includes an interview with 22-year-old journalist Noor Tagouri, who is a reporter for online news outlet Newsy.

The accompanying photo shows a fully-clothed Ms Tagouri wearing the traditional Muslim head scarf in front of a red, white and blue backdrop.

Playboy stopped publishing nude photos earlier this year.

Ms Tagouri said the hijab has helped her create trust with her interview subjects as a reporter.

She said as a Muslim woman, she knows "what it's like to be misrepresented in the media".

Ms Tagouri aspires to become the first anchor wearing a hijab on a commercial TV station in the US.