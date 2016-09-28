Playboy features woman wearing a hijab for the first time
Playboy has featured a woman wearing a hijab for the first time.
The magazine's October issue includes an interview with 22-year-old journalist Noor Tagouri, who is a reporter for online news outlet Newsy.
The accompanying photo shows a fully-clothed Ms Tagouri wearing the traditional Muslim head scarf in front of a red, white and blue backdrop.
Playboy stopped publishing nude photos earlier this year.
Ms Tagouri said the hijab has helped her create trust with her interview subjects as a reporter.
She said as a Muslim woman, she knows "what it's like to be misrepresented in the media".
Ms Tagouri aspires to become the first anchor wearing a hijab on a commercial TV station in the US.
