Watch: Driver speeds wrong way along Coast Road
It is late and it is dark - but the irresponsible driver filmed above thinks nothing about speeding recklessly the wrong way along the Coast Road.
The video above was uploaded on YouTube by “Maltese Biker”.
He asked where is the authority and why was nothing being done about drivers breaking the law making the roads a danger to all users.
