Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says an expert has expressed serious doubts on the geological study tender issued by the government on the proposed Malta-Gozo tunnel, branding it a “superficial” exercise which may have safety and budget implications. In another story, it says former parliamentary secretary Michael Falzon, who resigned last January over the Gaffarena scandal, has ended up in a much better financial position, as new documents obtained by the newspaper show he was hand-picked for a €50,000 job at the Grand Harbour Regeneration Project.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say Minister Konrad Mizzi will be among the first to be called before the European Parliament’s committee investigating the Panama Papers scandal.

Malta Today says that the Marsa car bomb was detonated by a mobile phone.

L-Orizzont says investigators are convinced that the car bomb was placed someone who wanted to eliminate Josef Cassar.