Special bus service for Notte Bianca

Eleven special service bus routes will be operated by Malta Public Transport on the night between next Saturday and Sunday to facilitate travel after the 11th edition of the Notte Bianca.

They are as follows:

S10: departure time from Valletta Bay A1 every 30 minutes from 11pm to 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Aldo Moro Street – Paola Square – Għajn Dwieli – Isla Terminus – Bormla (Pjazza Gavino Gulia) – Bormla Xatt – Birgu Café Riche – Kapuccini – Xghajra Church – Xghajra Xatt – Kalkara Ta Bighi – Kalkara Xatt

N13: departure time from Valletta Bays A11, A12 and A13 every 20 minutes from 11.30 to 2.50am (as per the normal schedule)

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pieta – Msida – Gzira Rue D’Argens – Gzira Triq Testaferrata – Sliema Ferries – Sliema Tower Road – Spinola – St. Julian’s – Paceville – Pembroke P&R

S20: departure time from Valletta Bay A2 every 30 minutes from 11pm to midnight and every 20 minutes from midnight to 1.40am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pietà – Msida – Gzira Rue D’Argens –Mrabat – San Gwann Church – San Gwann Ta Zwjt – Kappara – Kappara roundabaout (tal-gas) – Qroqq Skatepark – Msida

S30: departure from Valletta Bay A3 every 15 minutes from 11pm to midnight, every 20 minutes from midnight and 1am and every 30 minutes from 1 to 2am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pietà – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Iklin – Gharghur – Naxxar – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Burmarrad – Bugibba Pionner Road

S40: departure from Valletta Bay A10 every 20 minutes from 11pm to 1am and the last trip at 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pietà – Msida – Valley Road B’Kara – Birkirkara Lija Roundabout – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Mgarr – Manikata – Ghajn Tuffieha

S41: departure from Valletta Bay A4 every 15 minutes from 11pm to midnight and every 30 minutes from midnight to 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Pietà – Msida – Qroqq Skatepark – Birkirkara By-Pass – Lija Roundabaout – Iklin – Gharghur – Naxxar – Mosta Technopark – Mosta Rotunda – Targa Gap – Burmarrad – St. Paul’s Bay – Xemxija – Mellieha Interchange – Mellieha Village – Ghadira Bay – Cirkewwa

S50: departure from Valletta Bay A5 every 20 minutes from 11pm to midnight and every 30 minutes from midnight to 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Hamrun – Santa Venera – Mriehel – Attard Warda Interchange – Ta Qali Interchange – Sqqajja – Rabat Interchange – Mtarfa – Rabat Vjal il-Haddiem – Dingli – Rabat Triq N. Saura

S60: departure from Valletta A6 every 20 minutes from 11pm to midnight and every 30 minutes from midnight to 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Hamrun – Marsa P&R – Qormi (St Sebastian) – Qormi St Edward Street – Qormi Polyclinic – Mdina Road Qormi – Zebbug Terminus – Siggiewi Centre

S70: departure from Valletta Bay A7 every 20 minutes from 11pm to 1am and the last trip at 1.30am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata I-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – St. Vincent De Paul – Luqa – Kirkop – Safi – Vjal ix-Xarolla Zurrieq – Vjal il-Blue Grotto – Zurrieq – Qrendi – Mqabba

S80: departure from Valletta A8 every 15 minutes from 11pm to 12.15am and every 30 minutes from 12.15 to 1.45am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa P&R – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square – Tarxien – Bulebel – Zejtun Terminus – Bir id-Deheb – Ghaxaq – Gudja

S90: departure from Valletta A9 every 15 minutes from 11pm to 12.15am and every 30 minutes from 12.15 to 1.45am

Valletta – Floriana Triq Sant Anna – Bombi – Blata L-Bajda – Marsa Triq Aldo Moro – Paola Square Fgura – Hompesch Gate – Zabbar Center – Marsaskala Qaliet Street – Marsaskala Terminus

The fares will be €3 in cash on-board the bus; €2.50 when paying with a tallinja card; two journeys when paying with the 12 Single Day Journeys card; there will be no extra charge when using the Explore Card.