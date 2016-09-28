Policy underlines importance of both Maltese and English for schoolchildren

All children under the age of seven should have equal opportunities to develop and practice Maltese and English equally, according to a language policy launched today.

Unveiled today after a consultation process in the past months, the policy – A Language Policy for the Early Years in Malta and Gozo - stipulates that educators and parents should promote the use of both languages equally.

The new policy was launched by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo to mark the European Day of Languages.

It is aimed at those in early years education, which include children in the first years of non-compulsory schooling (childcare centres, Kinder 1 and Kinder 2) and to the first two years of compulsory schooling (Year 1 and Year 2).

The language policy document was prepared by a group of practitioners and experts and following wide consultation with parents, teachers and the general public. Similar policies for the other years are to follow, the Minister said.

Providing students with an early start in language learning is essential for young children to gain appropriate levels of competence and for shaping children’s overall progress, the policy shows.

This would also enable learning to take place over a longer period, ensuring more permanent results in language learning and an enhanced capacity to learn languages.”

Teachers must also identify those students - including migrants who might not have been exposed to the languages before settling here - struggling in either of the two languages and offer necessary support, the policy states.

For the programme to be effective, the document also points to the importance of offering educators with the adequate training. This should include equipping them with the knowledge and skills to design and deliver a programme that effectively addresses the needs of the young children.