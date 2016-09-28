PN to present pre-budget document

The Nationalist Party discussed Malta's economic challenges with the social partners today ahead of the publication of its pre-budget document.

Mario de Marco, shadow minister of finance, in a presentation on the state of the economy and the challenges it faces, said that the present government had not created new areas of economic activity. The risks to Malta's international reputation had suffered under Labour and the local manufacturing sector had seen a loss of competitiveness.

He also argued that the pensions system needs further reform.

Other challenges facing the country include the state of the infrastructure, particularly the traffic system, and the state of Air Malta.

The pre-budget document, due to be published in the coming days, will focus on economic development, public spending, social justice, the infrastructure, the environment, health and education.

See Dr de Marco's presentation in pdf document below.