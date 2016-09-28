PM has ‘no clue’ if chief of staff will benefit from $100 million Crane investment

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he has “no clue” if his chief of staff Keith Schembri’s printing business stood to gain from the $100 million investment by Boston-based currency printers Crane Currency.

Mr Schembri’s company is one of the leading suppliers of printing equipment in Malta.

He was present at the signing of the deal in Boston, US last week, where the Prime Minister described him as “the catalyst in making sure that things get done”.

Asked today if his chief of staff was involved in the negotiations, Dr Muscat replied with a curt “no”.

Signing the investment deal with Crane. Mr Schembri is on the far right. Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

When pointed out to him that he himself had said Mr Schembri was involved in the negotiations, the Prime Minister said he simply thanked his chief of staff for his role in facilitating matters.

The actual negotiations were between Malta Enterprise and Crane Currency, he said.

Questioned by this paper if Mr Schembri’s company would be supplying printing equipment to Crane Currency, Dr Muscat said he had no clue.

“I do not have a clue. Why shouldn’t it, if it is a private company and if it wins a bid, why should it be disqualified,” Dr Muscat said.

Crane Currency has signalled that a major part of the investment would be in equipment for the new Malta-based facility.

Asked if he saw a conflict of interest given his chief of staff’s role in the deal, Dr Muscat replied: “Not at all, I totally disagree with you”.

He said his chief of staff’s company was not engaged in any government work.

A freedom of information request by this paper in May showed that Mr Schembri’s company had won six tenders since the general election to supply paper to the government’s printing press, which used to fall under the Office of the Prime Minister’s responsibility.

This paper reported in June that Mr Schembri’s company also won a tender to supply paper to Enemalta.

Dr Muscat called it an “obsession by certain people” that Mr Schembri’s company should be disqualified from undertaking any business.