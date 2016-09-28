Advert
Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 12:41

One Kappara lane to be closed to traffic tonight

One of the two lanes towards Valletta in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli Kappara will be closed for a few hours after 8pm tonight for the contractor to paint new lines as the project moves to another area.

Transport Malta said drivers had to follow temporary signage and officials' instructions. It said it was imperative that drivers stuck to the 30 kilometre per hour speed limit to safeguard the safety of workers on site.

