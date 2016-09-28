Man who stabbed partner 40 times jailed for 25 years
A 60-year-old Hungarian who lives in Malta has been sentenced to 25 years in jail after admitting in court to having fatally stabbed his partner Yvette Gajda.
The incident happened on November 27, 2012.
The woman, 38, was stabbed some 40 times with a pair of scissors in a St Paul's Bay apartment. She died on the spot.
She was the mother of two girls, aged 17 and five, who were in the apartment at the time of the stabbing along with another Hungarian woman.
The aggressor was the younger child's father.
Neighbours said they had heard the couple quarrelling.
See more at http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20121127/local/woman-killed-in-st-paul-s-bay.447094
