Advert
Wednesday, September 28, 2016, 17:32

Man missing for nine days

The police have issued a call for information about a man who went missing nine days ago.

Michael Brandon Calleja, 36, was last seen on September 19 in Siġġiewi and was reported missing to the police on September 20.

Information can be given in confidence on telephone numbers 21 224 001 or 119 as well as at police stations.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Van explosion: Three hurt, one...

  2. Bomb 'planted under vehicle' caused...

  3. Watch: Turtles hatch at Golden Bay in...

  4. Watch: Driver speeds wrong way along the...

  5. Widow ordered to pay damages caused by...

  6. Hunger strike called off as Prime...

  7. Panama Papers: Konrad Mizzi among first...

  8. Developer had illegal tunnel from bay to...

  9. PM has ‘no clue’ if his chief of staff...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 28-09-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed