Man missing for nine days
The police have issued a call for information about a man who went missing nine days ago.
Michael Brandon Calleja, 36, was last seen on September 19 in Siġġiewi and was reported missing to the police on September 20.
Information can be given in confidence on telephone numbers 21 224 001 or 119 as well as at police stations.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.