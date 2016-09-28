GO gives new subscribers option to back out of sports channel after Premier League coverage changes

GO is offering those who subscribed to its Sports Premium Package between July 4 2016 and August 12 the opportunity to back out of its TV package without incurring a penalty.

The offer came days after Times of Malta reported that English Premier League fans were fuming as more often than no, matches being played in the Saturday 4pm bracket would not be screened live on GO’s premium sports channel, which holds the exclusive rights for Malta.

"The decision to offer this opt out to customers who subscribed between those particular dates acknowledges the delay between the initial press release announcing the changes to the broadcasting of English Premier League matches mandated by the Premier League, and the publication of updated information on GO’s website," the telecoms company said.

It insisted it had not breached consumer protection rights or any other law but it was acting 'out of respect for customers and to maintain goodwill'.

It is contacting all customers who are eligible to rescind their GO Sports Premium package and therefore there is no need for customers to take any action.