Din l-Art Ħelwa files appeal on Town Square project

An appeal on the controversial permit for the ‘Town Square’ project at Tigne in Sliema was this morning filed with the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal by Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Permit for the high rise building was granted by the Planning Authority on August 4.

In a statement, Din l-Art Ħelwa said it believed this over-sized development would have a devastating effect on the Maltese landscape and the daily lives of many people.

“The Planning Authority has ignored the concerns of the public. This is unacceptable, especially for such massive projects with huge and permanent damage to us all.”

The 38-storey Town Square skyscraper will be sandwiched between existing homes and shops.

“People who visit, work or live in the area will face terrible traffic and parking problems, and neighbours will be deprived of sunlight. Its promoters have ignored or downplayed the difficulties and inconvenience that the project will cause for the entire Sliema community,” Din l-Art Ħelwa said.

Its appeal is supported by Nature Trust Malta and the Malta Archaeological Society.

The organisation is being assisted by lawyers Dr Cedric Mifsud, Dr Malcolm Mifsud and Dr Catherine Mifsud.