52 police sergeants appointed

52 policemen and women were promoted to sergeant in a ceremony at Police headquarters today. Seventeen are women.

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said the Police Force is undergoing a restructuring as part of measures for the corps to be more efficient, proactive and closer to the community.

He pointed out that calls were issued recently for deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners as well as a chief executive officer who will be working closely with the commissioner on administrative priorities.

Another aim is to strengthen the role of civilians in the corps so that officers could focus strictly on policing and crime prevention, the minister said.

120 recruits are undergoing academic and physical training ahead of being appointed constables. Last week another 40 were appointed reserve police constables on a part-time basis to serve as support in various roles.