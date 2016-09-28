What if…
Simon Busuttil is suggesting a tunnel between Malta and Gozo and a tram or train to pass through this tunnel connecting both islands.
I am baffled or perhaps naive. Let’s put this into perspective. This means that if a tram/train passes through this tunnel from where may I ask will vehicular traffic pass? Does this mean that vehicles will still have to use the boats?
What if I live in Gozo and want to travel to Malta and I miss this scheduled train, do I have to wait several hours for another train?
I have a dream!
