Simon Busuttil is suggesting a tunnel between Malta and Gozo and a tram or train to pass through this tunnel connecting both islands.

I am baffled or perhaps naive. Let’s put this into perspective. This means that if a tram/train passes through this tunnel from where may I ask will vehicular traffic pass? Does this mean that vehicles will still have to use the boats?

What if I live in Gozo and want to travel to Malta and I miss this scheduled train, do I have to wait several hours for another train?

I have a dream!