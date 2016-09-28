I would be voicing the opinion of many Gozitans as well as Maltese and foreigners who frequent the Gozo clinic in Victoria when I thank the staff for their dedicated service.

However, what the clinic lacks is the presence of a second doctor. Having only one doctor present means that even for a simple signature one has to join the usually long queue.

The system worked more smoothly when two doctors were available. This additional doctor is a necessity, not a luxury.