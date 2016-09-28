Not in the national interest

Hearing Simon Busuttil rejoice at the news that the European People’s Party – with which the PN is affiliated – had decided to vote against Leo Brincat’s nomination for the European Court of Auditors, not only disgusted me but must have disgusted all those who believe that the interest of our country should always prevail over local political games whenever a Maltese person is nominated for a position in some foreign institution.

When PN politicians –Tonio Borg, John Dalli and Louis Galea – had been nominated for posts in the Court of Auditors and the European Commission, the PL opposition had always supported their nominations despite the fact that the PL had enough material, which it could use if it wanted, to place obstacles to their nomination.

But the PL considered their nomination as Malta’s nomination and not a nomination of a particular political party. And hence gave its backing and full support to the PN nominees in the European Parliament.

It is said that “All is fair in love and war”.

Busuttil considers local politics as outright war. And so he does not feel bound by any limits to such considerations as the national interest or political ethics especially in foreign institutions such as the European Parliament. This is why, I believe, this latest shameful act by the PN Opposition and its MEPs, will boomerang in no uncertain manner in the weeks and months to come.

The PN has sowed the wind and will, undoubtedly, reap a whirlwind.