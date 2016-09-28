Football results
The Championship
Barnsley vs Aston Villa 1-1; Birmingham vs Preston 2-2; Blackburn vs Sheffield Wed. 0-1; Brentford vs Reading 4-1; Bristol City vs Leeds 1-0; Burton vs QPR 1-1; Cardiff vs Derby 0-2; Huddersfield vs Rotherham 2-1; Ipswich vs Brighton 0-0; N. Forest vs Fulham 1-1; Wigan vs Wolves 2-1.
League One
Bradford vs Fleetwood 2-1; Charlton vs Oldham 1-1; Chesterfield vs Gillingham 3-3; MK Dons vs Bury 1-3; Port Vale vs Millwall 3-1; Rochdale vs Bolton 1-0; Sheffield United vs Bristol Rovers 1-0; Shrewsbury vs Peterborough 1-1; Southend vs Oxford 2-1; Swindon vs Northampton 1-3; Walsall vs Scunthorpe 1-4.
League Two
Accrington vs Mansfield 1-1; Blackpool vs Portsmouth 3-1; Cambridge vs Yeovil 1-0; Cheltenham vs Stevenage 0-0; Crawley vs Colchester 1-1; Doncaster vs Carlisle 2-2; Exeter vs Notts County 0-2; Grimsby vs Newport 1-0; Hartlepool vs Luton 1-1; Leyton Orient vs Plymouth 0-2; Wycombe vs Crewe 5-1; Barnet vs Morecambe 2-2.
Serie B
Ascoli vs Cesena 0-0.
