Derby suspend boss Pearson

Derby County have suspended manager Nigel Pearson. Reports in the UK media yesterday said the suspension is pending an internal investigation by the Championship club.

The move follows a meeting between Pearson and Derby owner and chairman Mel Morris at the club’s training ground on Monday afternoon and the Rams released a statement just hours before their league fixture at Cardiff City yesterday.

“Derby County can confirm that manager Nigel Pearson will not be carrying out his duties against Cardiff City at the request of the club,” the statement read.

Former Leicester manager Pearson signed a three-year contract with Derby during the summer and was tasked with emulating the job he did with the Foxes, by winning promotion to the Premier League.

However, Derby have made a disappointing start to the season.