Bulgaria end coach Petev’s contract

The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has terminated national team coach Ivaylo Petev’s contract, clearing him to take over at Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, the BFU said in a statement yesterday.

Petev arrived in Zagreb yesterday morning and watched the Champions League Group H clash between Dinamo and Juventus last night.

He told local media that he is expecting to be unveiled as the new Dinamo Zagreb coach today.

Former Bulgaria defender Petar Hubchev, a key member of Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup finals, has emerged as the clear front-runner for the Bulgaria job after confirming talks with the BFU.

The 52-year-old, who has coached several Bulgarian top-flight clubs including Slavia Sofia, Botev Plovdiv and Beroe Stara Zagora, was Bulgaria’s assistant coach between 2003 and 2005.