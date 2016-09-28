Star Wars props set to go on show in UK

The Carbonite exhibit forms part of the new show in London which explores the idea of identity through Star Wars characters. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd/PA Wire

Star Wars props and artefacts will go on display in the UK for the first time as part of a new experience that will also give fans the chance to use technology to create their own Star Wars identity.

Some 200 props, models, costumes and artwork from the films will make up a new exhibition in London which explores the idea of identity through Star Wars characters.

Visitors to The O2 will be taken on an interactive quest to create their own personalised and unique Star Wars character.

The Boba and stormtrooper exhibit.

The exhibition has been developed and produced by X3 Productions in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd to make use of an extensive archive collection from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art to explore the sciences of identity through the characters of Luke Skywalker and his father, Anakin – the latter better-known as Darth Vader.

Curators say visitors will develop a better understanding of what makes the characters of Star Wars who they are, while also exploring their own identity.

Jacques-Andre Dupont, president and executive producer of X3 Productions, said: “This exhibition offers a fresh perspective on the beloved characters of Star Wars.

“We get a deeper understanding of their identities, and, at the same time, we get a deeper understanding of our own.

“The collection, the interactive components and the scientific content work hand-in-hand here to create a seamless and exciting experience for our visitors. It’s a character-driven adventure into identity.”

Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition has toured the world and will arrive at The O2 in London on November 18 and will be open until September 3, 2017.

Tickets are on sale from Friday at www.theo2.co.uk/starwars.