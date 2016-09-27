Georgian politicians duke it out on live TV
While in the U.S. tension was high Monday night during the first debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, Georgia saw some fighting in the election campaign of its own.
The country will hold a parliamentary election on October 8 and some candidates could not keep their nerves two weeks ahead of the vote.
A member of the Industrialist party Zaza Agladze threw a glass of water at his opponent Irakli Glonti from State For The People party during a live TV show aired on Iberia TV. Glonti also had some water in his glass and did not hesitate with a reply.
The presenter Maka Razmadze was caught in the crossfire and almost got hit in the face during the tussle as she tried to intervene. The candidates continued their non-verbal argument in the studio.
