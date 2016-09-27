Widow ordered to pay damages caused by fatal fireworks explosion

The scene of the explosion in March 2008.

The widow of a man who caused a powerful fatal fireworks explosion in Naxxar in 2008 has been ordered by a court to pay damages to two couples who lost their houses as a result.

The judgment was given in a case instituted by seven couples who had lived in Triq Ħal Dgħejf, which was devastated by the blast on March 12, 2008.

The explosion killed Paul Camilleri who was illegally manufacturing the fireworks in a garage, as well as a young mother in one of the neighbouring homes.

The seven couples filed a suit demanding the payment of damages by Maria Camilleri, the widow and heir of Mr Camilleri.

During the court case, Ms Camilleri argued that she was not responsible for any illegal actions allegedly committed by her husband and had not been aware of them. She also said she had renounced the inheritance.

The court said there was no doubt that Paul Camilleri was responsible for the explosion.

The court was also of the view that his wife knew he was manufacturing fireworks in the garage, which was part of their own residence and was often used as their entrance instead of the door of the house. It was therefore evident that Ms Camilleri had to be held responsible because she took no action to stop her husband’s illegal actions.

The court noted compensation already given to the victims by the government and insurances, and after deducting those amounts, ordered Ms Camilleri to pay Carl and Victoria Vella €7,672 and Saviour and Josephine Agius €5,187.

No compensation was awarded to the other couples since their damages had already been covered.