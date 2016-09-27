Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says a Pembroke resident has embarked on a hunger strike as a last resort to protest against “music so loud it made his bedroom windows rattle in the early hours of the morning”. In another story, the newspaper says a mysterious explosion in a car that was driving along a main road in Marsa left three men seriously injured.

The Malta Independent says 10 government ministers showed up in court yesterday to hear an appeal by the Labour Party in the parliamentary seats saga.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has presented a motion and a Constitutional amendment for 16-year-olds to be allowed to vote in general elections.

L-Orizzont says that according to a report in The Lancet, Malta has placed 14th from 188 countries for the quality of its health services.