Simshar, the movie released in French cinemas

Mark Mifsud as Alex, Antonella Axisa as Monica and Chrysander Agius as John enjoy some friendly banter over lunch.

Simshar, the movie inspired by the 2008 Marsaxlokk sea tragedy, has set a new bar in the cinematic world, becoming the first Maltese film to be released in French cinemas.

Chrysander Agius (left), who plays John, in intense discussion with Jes Camilleri, who plays the role of brigadier.

Malta’s first feature film for the international market was released in local cinemas in 2014, but went on to delight audiences in Tunisia and Australia. It is now being shown on 32 screens across France.

Director Rebecca Cremona told this newspaper that France, with its cinema heritage, was in many ways the film capital of the world. It was also traditionally the “fulcrum of European film”.

“We are very happy to have had this opportunity and even more delighted with the critical reception,” she noted.

Asked if she ever thought the film would make it this far, Ms Cremona said it was “certainly impossible” to imagine so many collaborations with incredible people from various fields and encounters with audiences from all corners of the world.

Humanitarian supplies are loaded up in the open centre.

“We are so happy that the film has reached so many people. We are very grateful to the audience who made this possible, because ultimately, a film is nothing without an audience, and we look forward to seeing what this wonderful foundation will yield for future projects.”

Mark Mifsud in the role of Alex, a medic, walks away from Chrysander Agius, who plays John, after an altercation at the headquarters.

Why was the movie so well received?

“I am a firm believer that Malta has many interesting stories to offer, and due to the fact that we have been and continue to be at cultural crossroads, our stories have international appeal.

“Of course, with due research and preparation, one can decipher which stories are more relevant than others.

“Simshar happens to be such a story that was very local, and which, however, tapped into a theme that is very important to our times across the globe,” she said.

France is not the end of the road for Simshar. The film is still touring and will move to festivals in Naples, Algeria, Nice, Morocco and Nimes in the coming months.

Lotfi Abdelli, who plays the lead role of Simon, walks out of an ironmongery deep in thought.

The film is supported by the Malta Film Fund and Malta Film Commission, while the French release is supported by the Arts Council Malta’s export fund.

Ms Cremona has other projects in the pipeline and hopes Simshar will be the beginning of many such projects that bring Maltese stories, characters and settings to an international audience.

“I feel the Maltese cultural landscape has grown rapidly in the past decade, not least due to the infrastructure created by the likes of the Malta Film Commission and Arts Council Malta over the years. Together with our experience and these advancements, we are positive that we will be able to build further on the current achievements.”

Copies of Simshar may be obtained from http://www.zaar.com.mt/projects/simshar-official-dvd/#more.

A group of people pray in a makeshift worship corner at the open centre.

What the French critics had to say:

“The actors’ performances and Rebecca Cremona’s mastery makes one keen to follow Maltese cinema” – Première

“Dealing with a hot subject, this accomplished first film is moving and thought provoking without falling into the traps of pathos and misery” – Avoir-Alire.com

“A remarkable and poignant film” – Les Fiches Du Cinéma

“Based on true events, this story has an undeniable, almost fable-like, force” – Télérama

“The true story is harrowing, yet Rebecca Cremona’s first feature is luminous” – Le Monde

Clare Agius, in the role of Sharin, with Kurt Zammit as Aidan, polishing silverware in an affluent house where she works as a cleaner.

Photos on these pages are from deleted scenes included in the DVD features.