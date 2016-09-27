Ryanair to extend new winter routes to summer

The six new winter routes low cost airline Ryanair launched from Malta last April - to Brussels, Catania, Nuremberg, Toulouse, Valencia and Vilnius - will be retained year round, the airline said today.

The new flights will be increasing the airline’s summer schedule by 20 per cent, bringing the total number of routes to 42

The airline said it will operate the flights to Brussels and Catania daily, and to Nuremberg, Toulouse, Valencia and Vilnius twice weekly.

It will also be increasing flight frequency to Dublin and East Midland and adding an aircraft to its Malta routes.

Ryanair announced a €14.99 sale on flights in November for flights booked by Friday.