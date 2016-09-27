Project to turn Tritons Fountain area into pedestrian zone kicks off

An image of how the Tritons Fountain area will look like.

New arrangements are being made for pedestrians in the area of the Tritons fountain in Valletta ahead of works for the rehabilitation of the area.

The workare being carried out by the Grand Harbour Regeneration Corporation.

Vehicular traffic will initially not be affected but arrangements are being made for pedestrians for safety reasons, the corporation said.

During the first phase of the works, trees will be uprooted and eventually replanted in Valletta ditch.

A new roundabout will be built in front of the Ministry of Education in Great Siege Road and the pavement in front of the Phoenicia Hotel will be rebuilt once utility services are laid.

According to plans announced in July, Tritons Fountain square will become a pedestrian area, with the public transport hub moved away.

Valletta ditch will be turned into a garden, while the bastions alongside the city's entrance will be given greater prominence.

As announced, a new roundabout is to be built on Great Siege road by the Education Ministry.

Renovation works will begin at the pedestrian area opposite the Phoenicia Hotel known as Il-Biskuttin and will include works on Nelson street to add more bus bays.

The project will be completed in the second half of next year.

