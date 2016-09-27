Manoel Island: Midi to grant public access to the foreshore from this weekend

Midi is to grant supervised public access to the foreshore at Manoel Island from this weekend, after days of protests.

In a statement, the company said it is prepared to allow pedestrian access along the south-facing road leading from the current entrance gate to the foreshore below the steps under Fort Manoel. From this point, the public will be able to walk around the foreshore of the entire island, always within a five-metre distance from the seashore.

This, it said, will require the Planning Authority to sanction certain fencing, signage and other security equipment needed to render the area safe.

Until such fencing and equipment are in place, the company said it is prepared to accede to a request by the Gżira Local Council, for controlled pedestrian access under surveillance during the weekends from 8am to 8pm.

"This will start with effect from this coming weekend. Midi expects the public to respect the five-metre limitation from the foreshore, and not to trespass beyond onto its private property, except for the south-facing access road, as happened yet again last weekend, when some of those who entered forcefully went into Fort Manoel and forced open the door to the recently restored chapel devoted to St Anthony."

The company called on Gżira Local Council to assume responsibility for anyone entering the island beyond the foreshore.

The council and volunteers have been holding protests demanding public access to the foreshore, twice breaking down gates and fencing.

In its statement, the company denied claims by the Commissioner of Land that in having so far denied on-land public access to the foreshore, it had breached conditions in the deed of emphyteusis.

The claims were made last week when the Commissioner filed a judicial protest calling on the company to grant the public access through the property.

The company insisted that the deed can 'in no way' be interpreted as giving a right of passage to the public.

It said that while rights of access to the foreshore were not being contested, the deed did not give rights of access over Midi's property, but only intended to give rights from two particular points.

It also announced that it is also planning to hold an open weekend within a few weeks, when the public can visit Fort Manoel to view the restoration works carried out.

Midis CEO Luke Coppini said the masterplan being carried out by world-renowned architectural firm Foster & Partners should be completed by the end of this year and will include all the public access stipulated in the emphyteusis as well as a public park.