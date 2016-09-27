Malta tops Lonely Planet's 25 'secret' destinations
Lonely Planet magazine has revealed its top 25 'secret' destinations - and it's Malta that comes in at No1.
Gozo came in for special praise in the US print edition, with writer Writer Abigail Blasi describing it as home to some of Europe’s best scuba diving sites.
Blasi said people shouldn't be put off Malta for being a hot spot with 'elderly tour groups' as the there has been an emergence of new architecture, restaurant launches and hotel openings over recent years.
The South Korean capital Seoul came in second for being 'one of the hippest places in the world right now'.
Vojvodina in Serbia was third, being rich in art and rich in art and outdoor activities, including bird watching.
