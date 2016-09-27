Advert
Tuesday, September 27, 2016, 20:58

Flock of storks roost in Malta, leave without incident

A flock of six storks migrating south roosted in the Malta Freeport area overnight and flew away safely during the day, CABS reported.

During the morning the birds spent a short time circling over the south of Malta and then made out to sea towards Africa.

A CABS team maintained a visual presence and monitored the whole passage to ensure the storks evaded persecution, the Munich-based NGO said. 

