Flock of storks roost in Malta, leave without incident
A flock of six storks migrating south roosted in the Malta Freeport area overnight and flew away safely during the day, CABS reported.
During the morning the birds spent a short time circling over the south of Malta and then made out to sea towards Africa.
A CABS team maintained a visual presence and monitored the whole passage to ensure the storks evaded persecution, the Munich-based NGO said.
