Car fire in the middle of the night wakes up Marsascala residents

Residents of Triq il-Kavallieri ta' Malta in Marsascala were shocked last night when they heard a noise which sounded like an explosion and saw large flames of fire when they looked outside to see what was happening.

A resident said this was at 12.30am and the flames were of a car on fire.

She said the other residents who had their cars parked along the same road went over to drive them away, risking their life in the process.

The residents called the Civil Protection Department who sent personnel to put out the fire.

The resident pointed out that certain houses were also in danger of catching fire.