Bomb 'planted under vehicle' caused Marsa blast

A bomb planted under a vehicle caused the explosion on a busy road in Marsa last night, leaving one man critical, according to police sources.

The bomb was placed underneath the Transit van, which meant it was done by a third party to target the victim, the sources told Times of Malta.

The 35-year-old victim from Qormi was operated upon last night and underwent a double leg amputation beneath the knee, health sources have confirmed.

The blast - caused by an improvised explosive device - took place on Aldo Moro Street at 6.15pm.

The inside of the driver's cabin was extensively damaged and two men, the 35-year-old and a 45-year-old from Naxxar were injured. As a result of the blast, the van crashed into a lamp post.

The windows of an Opel Zafira car which was being driven alongside were shattered and its driver - a 37-year-old from Zabbar - was also injured.

Debris was scattered over a wide area and all four south-bound lanes were closed, with traffic being deviated through a side road.

The victim is not well-known with the police, who continue with their investigations.

It is the second known car bomb planted this year. Last January, Martin Cachia, 56, was killed after a bomb destroyed the car he was driving on the Marsascala bypass. Mr Cachia had a pending court case in connection with human trafficking.